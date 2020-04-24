After Further Review: Five takes on Saints selection of Cesar Ruiz

It’s funny how things materialize in the draft. There’s so much chatter, projection and analysis but sometimes the answers were there all along. On an early April conference call, Payton specifically mentioned interior lineman as a strength in this class. Then, a few weeks past and drafniks did their thing with no one really linking a center to the Saints. But as draft week arrived the Saints going with a lineman at 24, specifically Cesar Ruiz, started to really heat up. I received word late Monday night that Ruiz was on the Saints radar and mentioned him in our pre-draft Facebook live session. Other plugged-in reporters heard the same thing as Ruiz’s name started to come up more and more as the week went on.