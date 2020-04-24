“It was chaos” : Parents of youth inmates speak out about alleged riot inside Bridge City Center for Youth

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Monday night, the Jefferson Parish Swat team showed up at the Bridge City Center for Youth to bring order inside the facility.
“He said that there had been a huge riot at the facility and that there were plenty of police officers and the swat team was there,” Nicole Hingle said.
Parents of inmates started getting phone calls from their children.
“He gave me a call and he said, well, they pepper-sprayed me, and he was really upset, and I said what did you do. What happened,” Latoyia Porter said.
FOX 8 obtained the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office police report from the Monday night incident. According to the report, a 911 call came from inside the Bridge City facility stating a guard was injured. EMS and Sheriff Deputy units were dispatched around 8:30 P.M.
Nicole Hingle’s son, Jace Hingle told his mom it was chaos inside.
“He did not know exactly why it started. He says that this has been kind of on-going. I know they are very stressed. The case workers are not there like normal. I’m not receiving my weekly calls like normal,” Hingle said.
Hingle says her son told her there’s been frustration brewing since the COVID 19 crisis began.
“He just said that living conditions are just very stressful and everybody seems to be very stressed out,” Hingle said.
“In my son’s case, I feel 100 percent sure he’s given up hope, and he’s just like, we’re animals because that’s how they treat us,” Porter said.
Latoyia Porter says her son, 19-year-old Trayjon Simmons was doing great. He received his GED and was taking college courses at Bridge City, but she says his rehabilitation seemed to stop and with two more years left to serve his juvenile life sentence, she says, he’s given up.
“These kids are impressionable. They’re vulnerable. They are in situations that often times leave them very hopeless,” Porter said.
The police report states, around 6 P.M. Monday night, several inmates feuding with other inmates in different dorms, began kicking the dormitory doors down. Sheriff deputies say the inmates began fist fighting.
According to the report, when a staff member tried to intervene, someone struck her in the back and chest. EMS transported her to the hospital where she was treated and released.
Inside the facility, the Sheriff Deputies that initially arrived said the fighting continued and the inmates destroyed property and refused to obey commands.
“He said, did they show the inside of the facility and I said no. He said it’s pretty bad. It’s destroyed,” Hingle said.
The responding deputies then requested the swat team.
“He did say that swat came in with shields and guns, and he said that they separated them and got everything under control. The facility, though, form what I understand is completely destroyed,” Hingle said.
At some point, Porter says someone pepper-sprayed her son.
“His skin was still burning, and he said they’re not supposed to be allowed to pepper spray us,” Porter said.
A source from the youth facility tells FOX 8, state juvenile probation and parole officers are right now working at the facility because of a staffing shortage. Porter doesn’t know for sure, but she believes a juvenile probation and parole officer pepper-sprayed her son before the sheriff’s deputies arrived.
The Office of Juvenile Justice told FOX 8, during the COVID-19 pandemic, community-based staff are being utilized at Bridge City, and that includes parole and probation officers.
“And then I got a call the next day that he, because he actually had a hearing on the next day to determine if he could be released, but OJJ shipped him up to Swanson the night before,” Porter said.
Simmons and Hingle were two of 38 youth inmates taken out of the Bridge City facility Monday night and sent to other OJJ facilities around the state.
“When I got the next call, my son was transferred three hours away,” Hingle said.
Both mothers tell FOX 8, while their sons are in OJJ facilities further from home, they’re satisfied with that.
“I seem to be a little more pleased with this center than I am with Bridge City as far as communication and getting things done. They seem to be more organized,” Hingle said.
“They have a heart for these kids and they truly want to see good thing at OJJ. I don’t know what the real issue is with Bridge City, but with the other facilities, from parents and kids that I know that have been there and completed programs there, they don’t have the issues that we have with Bridge City,” Porter said.
The Office of Juvenile Justice says repairs began immediately at the Bridge City facility. The incident, right now, is under investigation, but so far, none of the youth inmates have been charged.
