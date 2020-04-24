La. Dept of Health: 26,140 cases of COVID-19, 1601 deaths reported

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As of Friday, April 24 the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state.
· 26,140 positive cases
· 1,601 deaths with 59 probable deaths
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says masks will continue to be recommended attire for Louisiana residents even when stay-at-home orders are eased.
Edwards stressed at a Wednesday news conference that masks are important to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Exactly when and how restrictions will be eased remains unclear, but Edwards is expected to provide more guidance as early as Monday.
