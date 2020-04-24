Low humidity all weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front moving across the area on Saturday may bring an early cloud but otherwise will mean even lower humidities all weekend.
Temperatures will still reach the 80s on Saturday but could stay in the upper 70s on Sunday. Either way it will be fantastic. It stays nice into the early part of next week.
By Wednesday a fast moving cold front will bring a brief window for some rain. After that low humidity and sunshine returns for the end of next week.
