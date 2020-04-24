2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry selected in 3rd round (No. 83 overall) by Denver Broncos

Cushenberry was awarded the honor of wearing the coveted No. 18 for LSU, which is given to the player that best represents what it means to be an LSU football player - on and off the field. He was the first offensive lineman to earn the honor. NCAA rules forced him to continue to wear his No. 79 with a No. 18 patch on it. He shared the honor of wearing No. 18 with linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson.