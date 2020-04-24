N.O. health dept. chief says the city is a step ahead as Sen. Cassidy calls for COVID-19 “hot spots” testing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans believes it is already ahead of the curve as U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana calls for robust COVID-19 testing in virus hot spots in the state.
On Xavier University’s campus, a walk-up testing site was busy on Friday (April 24). It had opened earlier in the week, according to N.O. Health Dept. Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.
"You don't have to drive, you can walk, you can bike, we had somebody scooter up,” Avegno said.
Opening the mobile testing site is another step by the city to help people find out if they have the new coronavirus.
"We were the first site in the country to stand up the federal drive-thru testing program and while that was a wonderful program and we learned about testing we knew that it wasn't reaching everyone, we knew that there were barriers to folks getting there,” Avegno stated.
So, she said the mobile site is designed to bring testing to the people.
"In some cases, these were neighborhoods that really had a lot of high-risk residents, so either elderly or chronic medical conditions and so we don’t believe that your ability to get a test should be based on where you live and so because of that we designed this mobile testing program to go into neighborhoods that had been under-served from the other programs and bring the testing to the people,” Avegno said.
The city’s mobile testing program is operating as Cassidy pushes for widespread testing in known coronavirus hot spots across the state.
"You can drill down to the Census tract, a subdivision if you will, of the city and you can see there’s some areas that have 150 cases and another area that has two. We have enough testing for that particular Census tract, that’s where people have it, that’s where they’re spreading it to other people, that’s where they need services,” Cassidy told FOX 8 News.
Avegno believes New Orleans is already a step ahead in not just the testing, but also in helping residents impacted by the pandemic.
"We're not just in your neighborhood giving a test, we also have a resource center that everybody that comes through gets a needs assessment and if they need help with food, if they need to know where to go to get meals delivered to a senior, if they're a young family and they need to get signed up for WIC, if they need some behavioral health resources we have that all on site,” she said.
Still, Avegno concedes that they are always thinking about having an adequate amount of tests.
“Every week it seems that some part of the test kit, whether it’s the swab or the vial or the liquid to transport it is in short supply, so we’re okay, we can stay a couple of days ahead but we’re really concerned that our kits themselves will run out. This is something that’s happening all over the country,” Avegno said.
As for Cassidy, he believes his hot spot testing idea will help reduce the spread of the virus and allow more Louisiana residents to return to work.
"For the safety of everyone who lives there we should be testing everybody,” Cassidy said. “Congress has given states money to put people up in hotels, if necessary, feed, take care of their medical problems so that they don’t infect others, they get better, in the meantime, we more dramatically stamp out disease, we reopen the economy.”
The Louisiana Department of Health says it is doing all it can to ramp up testing across the state.
