NOPD: One dead, one injured after double shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened in the Algiers area.
The incident was reported at around 5:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway, according to the report.
When officers arrived they found two men injured from the shooting. One sustained a graze wound and the second man suffered from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds
Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
At around 6:40 p.m., one of the victims died, according to an update report from NOPD.
No further information is currently available. Updates will be provided here.
