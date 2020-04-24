NOPD: One dead, one injured after double shooting in Algiers

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened in the Algiers area. (Source: WVUE)
April 24, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 6:51 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened in the Algiers area.

The incident was reported at around 5:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway, according to the report.

When officers arrived they found two men injured from the shooting. One sustained a graze wound and the second man suffered from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

At around 6:40 p.m., one of the victims died, according to an update report from NOPD.

No further information is currently available. Updates will be provided here.

