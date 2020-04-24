Overtime Podcast #147 - NFL Draft 2020 - Thursday Night Recap

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The one-of-a-kind virtual draft’s first round went smoothly as the Saints took offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz and LSU set a new school-record with 5 first round picks.
Sean Fazende on the Saints drafting a center with their first pick for the second straight year:
“This is once again a sign that they will go with the highest-rated player on their board, regardless of position. I understand whether there would be some confusion or displeasure, if you will, from the Saints fan base, however, since Jeff Ireland has been aboard, they’ve adopted this strategy and it has worked. So Ruiz is going to come in, provide depth and could push for a starting position, depending on if he plays center or guard. They’ll find the top five linemen to play on Sundays - McCoy could slide over, Ruiz could slide over, Warford - who knows what’s going to happen with him heading into the final year of his contract.”
Garland Gillen on LSU linebacker Patrick Queen’s fit with Baltimore at the 28th pick:
“The Ravens are one of the best defenses in the NFL. Another LSU guy that is going to be playing for a contender. LSU is going to some really good spots, we’re going to see a lot of guys in the playoffs next year, except for probably the number one pick."
