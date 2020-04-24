Residents line up early for food distribution at Household of Faith

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Friday morning, hundreds of meals and supplies will be handed out to those who may be struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several organizations along with New Orleans City leaders will distribute the goods on a first come, first served basis beginning at 9 a.m.
Cars began lining up at Household of Faith church around 6 a.m. despite gates not opening for three more hours.
Council member Cyndi Nguyen, Second Harvest Food Bank and others will distribute boxes of fresh food and non-perishable food items to the first 200 families in the drive-thru.
Gateway Gourmet is also handing out 6000 pre-cooked meals and each family can receive up to seven meals a piece.
Residents can also pick up an energy saving kit donated by Energy Smart to help lower their power bill. The kits will include LED light bulbs, a water-saving shower head and faucet aerators, as well as information on more ways to save energy.
Catholic Charities will also be there to provide supplies for senior citizens.
Seniors do not need to be present to receive the box, but those picking up the boxes should have information about their loved ones such as their name, address, birthdate and income.
The gates will open at 9 a.m. and will remain open until Noon or until supplies run out.
