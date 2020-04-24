Shelby: Nice Weekend Ahead

A warm, sunny Friday is on tap with highs climbing into the mid 80s.
Our next cold front arrives Saturday with just a few clouds. We’ll still be warm in the afternoon but with slightly lower humidity. Temperatures and humidity will drop a little more on Sunday for a very pleasant finish to the weekend and start to next week.
Our next storm chance isn’t until the middle of next week, but the overall pattern still looks dry heading into the beginning of May.
