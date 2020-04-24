Small businesses split on embracing, rejecting meal delivery apps

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s pretty common to see people enjoying the green-space across from The Joint in the Bywater, bringing with them their plates of BBQ they picked up from the restaurant’s take-out window.
“People have always thought about us for takeout so it’s always been a decent amount of our business maybe 30%, but yeah so now it’s all of it,” co-owner Peter Breen said.
In a technology age, Breen says you won’t be able to find them on the delivery apps, and that’s on purpose.
“Waitr called me the other day and very generously offered to reduce my fee from 30% to 25% per order if we signed up with them and that was insulting,” Breen said.
Breen says consumers may not be familiar with how the apps work on the restaurant’s side of the equation. He explained how that 20-30 percent the apps charge equates to some businesses’ profit alone.
“It seemed really inappropriate during this and we see them as parasites trying to make a living off the backs of hard-working small businesses… I urge small businesses to say no to them,” Breen said.
But in the CBD, it’s a different story at the Original Italian Pie.
“We have Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, we have every online app you can think of that’s mainly what’s making most of the business right now,” business partner, Carsey Jones said.
Jones says the apps helped grow their business during this time. With the apps bringing in more orders, Jones says they’ve even been able to re-hire some workers they had to let go.
“A lot of people have been giving good feedback, they have a rating thing on the orders a lot of people have been reading us five star four star, I think the word’s just getting out about how good our business is,” Jones said.
Jones attributes their app success with a customer-first approach.
“As of today we’ve had over at least 17 customers come back that are starting to become daily customers,” he said.
Breen says it is the neighborhood, not the apps that have been the real support.
“I don’t believe they’re going to bring us new business… their motivation is to create profit and value for their stakeholders and stockholders now,” Breen said.
In a statement Waitr said:
“We’re actively working with new and existing restaurant partners to boost their delivery success, including many approaches to sustain their business in this current environment.”
Both restaurants say the best way to support small businesses right now is to order directly from the establishment.
