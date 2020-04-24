Some business owners compete with unemployment to retain staffing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some local business owners say they've lost more than half of their staff since the forced closures due to the outbreak, and worry about getting employees to return back to work.
"The servers that never went on unemployment, they're ready to come back, they're bored, but some of the people who weren't making $847 I think it is, before that a week, they're not going to want to come back," The Velvet Cactus Owner Rusty White said.
White says he's lost more than half his employees during the pandemic.
"If they're getting paid the full $847 right now and I only have 20 hours for them, mathematically that doesn't make sense for them to get off of that. I kind of understand that," White said.
He applied for funding through the Paycheck Protection Program, and worries the qualifications won't be fulfilled if employees don't return.
"It's designed around having employees come back to work because 75% of the advanced value that you're getting, you have to use that to cover payroll," Chuck Brechtel, accountant for The Velvet Cactus said.
The other remainder can be used for mortgage interest, utilities and rent.
"If you don't spend 75% of the funds on payroll, then the balance is going to roll over and become a loan, which is a two year loan at 1% interest," Brechtel said.
He said they also have to account for deferred payments.
"Your bills aren't coming in and aren't due until April or May for the March period. So you have quite a bit of a lag, and that's what's really an issue for restaurants," Brechtel said.
Katie's Owner Scot Craig said he's fortunately retained majority of his staff.
"I haven't had a problem yet. We have a very very loyal team at all three restaurants. They just want to have a job, and they want to know that they'll have a job in two months," Craig said.
He said two of his restaurants are making 65% less than they did before the shut down, so he's had to cut on costs.
"I can see how it's going to be a major problem. If they can get paid more money to stay home and do nothing, how do they expect us to stay open when we don't have any employees? I mean, it's going to be a problem. I just haven't seen it yet," Craig said.
Whereas others, say they're having to pay more than unemployment benefits to keep employees.
"Not only are you trying to pay these employees way more than you normally would have to, you're making way less. Like 50% less. Nobody would open up a business like this," White said.
