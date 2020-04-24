St. Tammany leaders finalizing plan to reopen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany leaders are finalizing a re-opening plan after getting recommendations from a 16 member panel.
The plan is being eagerly awaited by business owners going through tough times since stay home orders were issued six weeks ago. For 12 years Becky Gil has waited tables at Mandeville’s country kitchen serving a loyal group of customers who are no longer allowed in.
“They’re like family it’s sad that we haven’t seen them for a month and a half,” Gil said.
But that could change next week under a St. Tammany Parish re-opening plan now being analyzed by the Parish President.
“I’ve had to furlough about 30 employees I now have 18 workings at all three locations,” Abita Springs café owner, Brent Belsom, said.
He is part of a working group that’s been looking into new operating rules for phase 1 of a re-opening plan that could begin late next week.
“Single-use utensils and salt and pepper shakers everything we had the people touched that’s gonna have to go away,” said
Belsom, Who has been surviving with expanded take out business and neighborhood deliveries, says the new plan will likely emphasize outdoor seating and reduced inside seating, As the bills keep coming in.
“I don’t think our revenue and income will come back anytime soon it’s gonna be at least three or four months,” said Belsom.
While business owners wait for the new plan and possible limitations on things like seating, they try and picture what their businesses will look like in the weeks ahead.
“For the tables, we’re definitely going to have to be spread apart and we’re going to have to block off some of the booths and we’re gonna lose half of our booths,” said Gil.
The new plans are expected to mirror those being laid out by the White House which calls for strict limitations on inside seating, with bars remaining closed.
“There is concern that we still have a long battle in front of us,” Belsom said.
He and Becky Gill can’t wait for the return of some semblance of normalcy.
“I miss a lot of my customers and I’m eager to see them again,” Gil said.
She longs to see a full parking lot once again...but she knows that will take time.
St Tammany’s reopening plan could be made public by the middle of next week. Restaurant owners hope it kicks in next Friday after the stay home order expires.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.