Zack: A beautiful, dry weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s almost the weekend and these sunny skies with low humidity are here to stay over the next several days.
Now your Friday will remain quite warm as highs today make it into the middle to upper 80s. This is because we are waiting on a secondary front to bring an even stronger push of cooler, drier air into the region.
That secondary front will arrive during the overnight hours tonight so expect some clouds to build in through the overnight hours with maybe a random sprinkle in one or two locations. Overall you probably won’t notice any type of change in the weather as any clouds, sprinkles will occur after midnight tonight and be out of here by early Saturday morning.
What you will notice is the even better feeling air moving in for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will fall back to the low 80s on Saturday with a nice breeze kicking up and then we dip even further into the 70s for highs by Sunday.
Our next real chance for rain remains days away, possibly moving in by the middle of next week.
