Award winning chefs host crawfish boils to keep employees afloat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - James Beard award winners Chef Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski say they’ve been doing what they can to keep their employees afloat for the last five weeks, and also providing thousands of meals to hospitality workers.
“We’re doing about 3,600 meals a week. So the idea right now is to keep as many people as we can employed," said Link.
Saturday, people lined up at La Boulangerie in Uptown not just for baked goods, but also for some world famous crawfish.
“I think the soul of this city is really starting to come back. Everyone of us has to support each other whether that’s at a small business, or being nice to a healthcare worker. There’s so many people that are vital to this community who make it thrive," said New Orleans resident Rebecca Lester.
Rebecca Lester is a New Orleans resident who says being able to take part in a makeshift crawfish boil during a time like this is what makes this city and this state so unique.
“Donald and Stephen have been friends of ours for a long time and so we just wanted to come out and support them, and Donalds cousin Billy makes some of the best crawfish around.”
“It’s my cousin so I get, you know, better stuff. He’s not gonna send me the mediums and the smalls," said Link.
But instead of a soaking in the traditional New Orleans style, Link adds seasoning on top, and gives the ice chest a good shake.
“It’s kind of an east-west thing probably. It’s two very distinct schools of thought.”
“It is different. It’s a little more cajun-country than we do it here in New Orleans," said Lester.
Chef Link says the crawfish have run out in record time each of the past two weeks as people long for some sense of normalcy, but he plans to keep upping the anty.
“We had 500 pounds last week, and that sold out quick. So we got 800 pounds and that sold out in four hours. So we’re gonna go 2000 next weekend and try to make it a Jazz Fest thing. We’re going to have some strawberry lemonade and crawfish bread and boiled crawfish , because I’m missing it too.”
