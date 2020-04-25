Juan’s World: Draft Anxiety is a Thing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World. Just like that, the draft appears to be over for the Saints. Three and done, as in, three draft picks and closing up shop by the front office.
Did they do enough when what they had to work with? Based on sheer numbers, this looks like a quality over quantity draft for the Saints. The thinking is, with a roster as talented as the Saints have, they didn’t need a lot of new added to the old.
I’ll tell you this. I’m not a fan of picking players just to use up the picks. Especially if that player likely won’t make the roster anyway.
Cesar Ruiz, Zach Baun and Adam Trautman. That’s your 2020 Saints draft picks. An offensive lineman, linebacker and a tight-end. Three guys that will be expected to contribute in some form or fashion, this season. And that is why, in my opinion, these three guys ended up with the Black and Gold.
Think of the times we are living in right now. The coronavirus has all but cancelled any and all gettogethers this off-season. Those OTA’s, rookie and veteran mini-camps are crucial when it comes to getting the younger players on the same page with the veterans.
Well, the Saints aren’t gonna have that this season. And no virtual workouts can replace what in-person workouts provide. The Saints had to draft guys that need less time to get up to speed with an NFL playbook. They needed guys that are as smart as they are athletic. And in Ruiz, Baun and Trautman, they got this.
I know local fans are upset that the team didn’t bring in a player they know, like a kid from LSU or keep one of those late picks and grab a player like Tulane receiver Darnell Mooney, who was scooped up by Chicago. After-all, receiver was and remains a need for the black and gold.
At the end of the day, we have to trust that Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis still know what they’re doing. The last handful of drafts, they’ve gotten this part of the business right. I suspect, they’ve gotten this one right as well.
Of course, only time will truly tell, right?
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
