Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

COURT OF APPEALS-APPOINTMENT
Ducey appoints Bailey to fill state Court of Appeals vacancy
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Bailey to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals division in Phoenix. Ducey’s office on Friday announced his selection of Bailey from among a commission’s 10 nominees to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Diane Johnsen, a Democrat. Bailey is a Republican, as is Ducey. Bailey was appointed a Superior Court judge in 2012 after two years as a court commissioner. Before that, she was a deputy county attorney after working in private practice and then as an attorney and committee analyst for the Arizona Senate. The Court of Appeals’ Phoenix-based division hears cases from Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.
PHOENIX AIRPORT-RIDE-HAILING
Uber, Lyft drop threats to stop serving Phoenix airport
PHOENIX (AP) — Uber and Lyft are backing down from their threats to stop serving the Phoenix airport over higher fees. An Uber spokesperson confirmed the decision to KTAR-FM on Friday, matching a decision announced earlier in the week by Lyft. The Arizona Supreme Court this month rejected a challenge to the new $4 pickup and drop-off fees, clearing the way for the airport to implement them. The airport previously charged Uber and Lyft $2.66 for pickups and and nothing for drop-offs. The Republican-controlled Legislature is considering a bill to reverse the city's fees, but the legislative session is on hold due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona: New jobless system for "gig workers" by mid-May
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona plans to open a new system by mid-May to handle unemployment benefit applications from ride-hailing drivers, the self-employed and other groups of newly jobless workers who were previously ineligible for benefits. The state’s social-service agency said Friday it needed to hire a contractor for those claims because its existing system could not handle them. The benefits were included in the massive $2.2 trillion federal relief bill passed by Congress late last month. Nearly 420,000 Arizonans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month. Many are now receiving benefits, but so-called “gig workers” were left out.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION
Navajo Nation reports 6 deaths, 180 new COVID-19 cases
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting six new deaths and 180 new cases of COVID-19. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Friday the big increase in cases is partially due to increased testing. The Navajo Department of Health says there are 1,540 known cases across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, and 58 people have died. Tribal authorities are again enforcing a weekend curfew in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, and Nez says more stringent patrols are planned. People caught violating the curfew face up to 30 days in jail and fines up to $1,000.
HELICOPTER CRASH
1 killed, 1 injured in Mesa helicopter crash
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed an another injured when a helicopter crashed in a park outside Phoenix. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Bell “Huey” UH-1H crashed Friday under unknown circumstances. Photos from Sherwood Park in Mesa showed the body was badly damaged. Police say no one on the ground was injured. A helicopter photographer for Channels 3 and 5 tells the television stations that he saw the chopper go down while driving home. Jerry Ferguson says the chopper was “wiggling back and forth,” then “it completely lost control and started spinning down toward the ground.”
AP-US-BORDER-WALL-CONSTRUCTION-PUSHBACK
Despite critics' outcry, border wall construction goes on
PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is proceeding with plans for a border wall even as communities where construction is ongoing protest the presence of workers. In the Yuma, Arizona, area, the government modified a contract last month to add 1.5 miles of a 30-foot border wall with an anti-climb plate for $55.8 million. It's looking to award another $50 million contract next month to add fiber optic cables, lighting, closed circuit TV, a ground detection system and signage. Still, lawmakers and advocates are calling for construction to be halted amid the coronavirus outbreak. They say the workers put small border communities with few health care resources at risk.
PHOENIX AIRPORT-TOWER EVACUATION
Fire alarm prompts evacuation of Phoenix airport's tower
PHOENIX (AP) — A fire alarm prompted the evacuation of the building housing the control tower of Phoenix’ Sky Harbor International Airport and resulted in a regional control center directing the airport’s air traffic for about two hours Friday. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said several flights headed to Phoenix were diverted to other cities while flights to Phoenix delayed takeoffs from other cities“for a short time.” Kenitzer said the alarm sounded shortly before 6 a.m. and that tower operations returned to normal after people were allowed back in the building by 8 a.m. Kenitzer said the FAA’s air route traffic control center in Albuquerque oversaw airspace operations in Phoenix in the meantime. There were no reports of damage or injuries.
SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER KILLED
Hearing set for man charged in Sunday school teacher’s death
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A May 1 bond hearing has been scheduled in Flagstaff for an Air Force airman charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher who had been living in New Mexico. Attorneys argued at a hearing Friday over whether Mark Gooch was eligible for bond on charges that he kidnapped and killed Sasha Krause. The judge didn’t make a bail decision and instead scheduled a hearing for next week. Krause was living among other members of the Mennonite community in Farmington, New Mexico, before she disappeared Jan. 18. Gooch’s attorney, Matthew Springer, said his client was entitled to the presumption of innocence.