Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Uber and Lyft are backing down from their threats to stop serving the Phoenix airport over higher fees. An Uber spokesperson confirmed the decision to KTAR-FM on Friday, matching a decision announced earlier in the week by Lyft. The Arizona Supreme Court this month rejected a challenge to the new $4 pickup and drop-off fees, clearing the way for the airport to implement them. The airport previously charged Uber and Lyft $2.66 for pickups and and nothing for drop-offs. The Republican-controlled Legislature is considering a bill to reverse the city's fees, but the legislative session is on hold due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.