Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Reeves: Stay-at-home order to expire, but vigilance needed
Mississippi's governor says the state's stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus will expire Monday, but he's urging residents to stay vigilant and continue safe practices to stop the spread. Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that officials don't believe the government can force Mississippians to stay in their homes "for months and months on end." Reeves says earlier models projected that Mississippi would be seeing about 90 deaths per day by this time, but eight people died yesterday and trends are pointing in the right direction.
HEALTH CARE FRAUD-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi doctor convicted of fraud released due to virus
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — An attorney for a Mississippi physician convicted in an insurance fraud case says his client has been released from prison due to concerns about the new coronavirus. The Sun Herald reports 80-year-old Albert Diaz was released from the prison at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, on Thursday. Diaz had been sentenced to three and a half years in prison in 2018. A filing for compassionate release says Diaz has suffered from asthma and hypertension, and doctors recently found a mass on his lung. The filing says contracting the coronavirus behind bars may have been a death sentence for Diaz.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Inmate dies in hospital of Mississippi's Parchman prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate serving 15 years for multiple convictions has died in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The Department of Corrections said in a news release that an autopsy will be done on 72-year-old Linnon McClendon. It said there were no signs of trauma. McClendon was sentenced in 2014 in Yazoo County. He was at least the 35th inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since late December. The state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department after several inmates were killed or injured during outbursts of violence in late December and early January.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EGGS
Texas accuses US' largest egg producer of price gouging
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ attorney general has accused the nation’s largest egg producer of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. The Houston Chronicle reports that a lawsuit filed Thursday by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton alleges that Cal-Maine Foods raised generic eggs price by 300% even though the pandemic hasn’t disrupted its supply chain. . Texas is seeking more than $100,000 in damages. Mississippi-based Cal-Maine denies the allegations, saying its prices are based on independent market quotes. Paxton's lawsuit alleges that Cal-Maine’s egg prices jumped from about $1 per dozen to as high as $3.44 as consumers stocked up on staples. The lawsuit says Cal-Maine “is simply charging more because it can.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN CHURCH
Mississippi city revises limit on drive-up church amid virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has changed its policy that banned drive-up church services during the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Greenville now says services are OK with windows rolled up. The city is facing two freedom-of-religion lawsuits. The U.S. attorney general is siding with a church in one of the lawsuits over the city's original ban on drive-up church services. The Greenville City Council made changes Tuesday _ the first time it had met since Mayor Errick D. Simmons promised revisions to the policy. The new policy erases any distinction between drive-up worship services and other types of drive-up interactions, including picking up food at restaurants.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov says health officer is top adviser on virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will listen to the state’s top public health official more than all other advisers as he considers how to gradually reopen the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Reeves’s statewide stay-at-home order has been in place since April 3 and is set to expire Monday morning. The Republican governor says he will announce Friday what changes people should expect to see next week. Mississippi has topped 5,000 confirmed cases and 200 deaths from the coronavirus. Unemployment claims are dramatically higher in the state, as they are across the U.S.