Nicondra: Pleasant weather through the weekend

After two weekends in a row with a severe weather threat it’s nice to have a quiet and quite pleasant few days lined up. Saturday brought a reinforcing shot of dry air to keep things comfortable even as temperatures jumped back into the low to mid 80s under a sunny sky. A weak boundary pushes through this evening giving us another shot of dry air behind it. It will manage to squeeze out a shower or two particularly south of Lake Pontchartrain, but most stay dry. Mostly clear sky and dry conditions will keep temperatures comfortable through the overnight with most locations in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday looks to be very similar with another dry boundary keeping the moisture at bay. The next best chance for rain holds off until mid-week.