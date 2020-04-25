NOFD: Three-alarm fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department contained a three-alarm fire in New Orleans East on a two-story, wood-framed commercial building.
NOFD received the call and dispatched a crew at around 6:12 p.m. on April 25. When they arrived, the back of the building was engulfed in flames. The building had several businesses.
As of 9:52 p.m. today, crews continued to extinguish hot spots in the building to investigate the cause of the fire.
21 units were used to contain the fire at around 8 p.m.
No injuries were reported and the situation is still under investigation.
