Overtime Podcast #148 - Saints Draft Review

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints follow up their first round selection of Cesar Ruiz by making trades to acquire LB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman and QB Tommy Stevens. Get up to speed on the newest members of the black and gold, the players passed up by the front office and the impact each decision will have on the future of the franchise.
Sean Fazende on Cesar Ruiz’s addition to the offensive line:
“I’d be very curious to know if any players were graded higher or in the same realm. It felt like Sean Payton really quickly because he liked his makeup and it felt like he could step right in and be an instant impact player. That’s why I think he’s going to be a day one starter or very close to a day one starter. Either him at center, McCoy at guard or vice versa. McCoy is a little bigger so perhaps he moves over to guard. We’ll see.”
Chris Hagan on the Saints’ trades:
“It sounded like it was really hard for the Saints to trade up. Loomis and Payton mentioned that they spent hours on the phone on Friday just trying to work a deal. That’s really interesting to me because typically, I feel like there are more teams looking to trade down.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.