Overtime Podcast #148 - Saints Draft Review

“I’d be very curious to know if any players were graded higher or in the same realm. It felt like Sean Payton really quickly because he liked his makeup and it felt like he could step right in and be an instant impact player. That’s why I think he’s going to be a day one starter or very close to a day one starter. Either him at center, McCoy at guard or vice versa. McCoy is a little bigger so perhaps he moves over to guard. We’ll see.”