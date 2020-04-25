State Police: Two dead after crash in Tangipahoa Parish on I-55

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A driver and passenger died after a crash in Tangipahoa Parish at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25.
The accident involved two vehicles on Interstate 55 north of LA 442, according to a report.
The driver, 45-year-old Eunique Ebbs of New Orleans, and front passenger, 23-year-old Shaique G.M. Andrews of New Orleans were the victims in the crash.
After investigating, troopers determined the crash happened after Ebb’s vehicle and the second vehicle struck each other on Interstate 55.
According to the report, Ebb’s Honda Civic was traveling in the right lane while a GMC Sierra pick up truck was in the left lane traveling north. For unknown reasons, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and hit trees after striking each other.
The rear passenger riding with Ebbs and Andrews was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the GMC was not injured.
Updates will be provided here. The crash is still under investigation.
