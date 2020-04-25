Zack: A wonderful weekend of weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Our days of low humidity and comfortably warm temperatures are numbered as we get ready to flip the calendar to May so make sure to get out and enjoy this weekend of weather.
Another front is currently moving through the area but it’s doing so very quietly so outside of an increasing breeze, you really won’t notice much overall change in the weather today. The good news is this secondary front will continue to decrease the humidity across the area as sunny skies make for another gorgeous day. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s.
Sunday will bring in even cooler weather as highs only top out in the upper 70s with plentiful sunshine once again dominating the forecast. In fact this stretch of dry, nice weather looks to last all the way into next week.
If you are looking ahead to that next rain chance, you probably have to go all the way to next Wednesday for a real change in the weather. Enjoy!
