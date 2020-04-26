Bengals inject “culture” with Zac Taylor’s second draft class

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The NFL’s first ever virtual draft wasn’t just a big success across the country, it was a major success for the Bengals.
No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow headlined what could be a franchise-changing draft for the Bengals, but there was an overall theme with the type of players Bengals second-year head coach Zac Taylor wanted to draft.
“I think it’s really important," said Taylor. “You’re looking for guys that are consistent and challenging those around them not to accept anything that’s not someone’s best.”
The three words that defined this class: Smart, leader and captain. Six of the seven players drafted by the Bengals were team captains in college.
“We’re not just trying to win games, we’re trying to win championships and we want guys that will work harder than anyone in the league,” added Taylor. "Not for one second did we compromise talent with the guys we’ve added.”
The Bengals complete 2020 draft class is listed below.
1. QB JOE BURROW (LSU)
2. WR TEE HIGGINS (CLEMSON)
3. LB LOGAN WILSON (WYOMING)
4. LB AKEEM DAVIS-GAITHER (APP. STATE)
5. DE KHALID KAREEM (NOTRE DAME)
6. OL HAKEEM ADENIJI (KANSAS)
7. LB MARKUS BAILEY (PURDUE)
