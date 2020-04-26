Coast Guard searching for one man near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is searching for a man who was last seen near the shore in Grand Isle.
32-year-old Marvin Fuentes, of Metairie, reportedly went into the water to assist his son in getting to the shore and was not seen after successfully getting him to shore.
Fuentes’ family reported the incident at around 11:20 a.m. after Fuentes went into the water near a beach in Grand Isle.
He was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and brown shorts.
Anyone with information on Fuentes’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.
