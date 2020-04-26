Jazz and blues singer Alton “Big Al” Carson dies at age 66

Alton “Big Al” Carson, a fixture at a Bourbon Street bar and live music venue died at the age of 66. (Source: Tropical Isle's Facebook)
April 26, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 9:28 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alton “Big Al” Carson, a fixture at a Bourbon Street bar and live music venue died at the age of 66.

Bourbon Street bars, Funky Pirate and Tropical Isle, posted the news on Facebook on the evening of Sunday, April 26, calling today a “sad day.”

He died on Sunday, April 26, according to Tropical Isle’s Facebook post.

Carson spent 25 years playing for the Funky Pirate.

The owners called him a kind soul with an infectious smile and, of course, a talented musician.

