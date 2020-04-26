Juan’s World: Can the 30/30 Guy Can Fit in Here?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World and it was 5:20 am, when I was just going to bed this morning, that the tweet came across, alerting the twitter-verse that the Saints were closing in on signing Jameis Winston, the former Tampa Bay quarterback.
I ‘think’ I rolled my eyes and drifted off to sleep. Six hours later and all I can think about is 33, 30 and eating W’s. As in the 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions he threw last season. And, Winston’s colorful way of motivating his teammates to beat the Saints in the Superdome back in 2017.
The latter didn’t happen. But, 33 and 30 certainly did and I couldn’t help but think of just how much he’d play here ‘if’ Drew Brees went down. Think about it.
Since the Saints didn’t draft a quarterback until the 7th round on Saturday when the grabbed Tommy Stevens out of Mississippi State, that was a sure sign that they would have to find a veteran to fill the backup role.
Winston is as good as is available out there. But would he be the first choice should Brees have to come out? Or would Taysom Hill move into that role while Winston stands pat, holding the clipboard, next to Sean Payton?
It’s crystal clear that the Saints get the most out of Taysom when they don’t have to snap him the ball full time. So that would tell me that Winston would get the call.
But, then again, we won’t really know what Taysom can do as the starter unless he’s given the starters job full time if Brees has to be sidelined.
You’ve heard the ole saying, ‘you can’t teach an old dog new tricks’? Well, here’s hoping that some of his old tricks don’t become new again, if he makes it into a Saints uniform
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.