Juan’s World: Saints Quarterback Shuffle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World and it’s apparent that the Saints spent Saturday thinking about its quarterback room.
They ended the day by jumping back into the drafts 7th round to grab Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens. And they began Sunday by not only agreeing to terms with Taysom Hill for the next two seasons but, looking as though they’re close to finding common ground on a one-year deal with former Tampa Bay starter Jameis Winston.
All this talk of the Saints having all of Saturday to figure out which undrafted rookies they wanted to go after once the draft was over. Well, they signed a handful of those guys. But, it’s clear that they were also scheming and planning their QB room.
And now, that part of the equation appears to be well taken care of. Which leads me to say, job well done by General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!!
