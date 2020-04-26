Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The new director of a Mississippi animal shelter says people have been dropping off dogs during the coronavirus pandemic. She says in some cases, it's because they can’t afford to feed the pets. Hanna Willis is a former law enforcement officer who was hired in March at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society after the former director moved away. Willis says the shelter has been at maximum capacity. It closed for a while because of the pandemic. Once it opened for curbside adoptions, the shelter quickly found homes for three dogs.