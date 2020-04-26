Local artist paints boarded up businesses; selling artwork to help struggling hospitality workers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Residents in the Marigny and parts of the French Quarter stopped to smile, take pictures and question why their boarded up neighborhood now looks more like an art exhibit over the weekend.
“It lifts my spirits,” said New Orleans resident Laura Jensen.
“When I first saw it my reaction was you can’t put a piece of plywood up in New Orleans and not expect it to be painted," said Cliff Doescher.
Josh Wingerter is the artist responsible, and says the campaign began as a way to simply brighten up the area, but it quickly gained traction.
“Business owners came out and started approaching me and saying ‘hey can you do my business, we love it’," said Wingerter.
Several people soon approached him asking if they could buy a piece of his pandemic inspired art, and while he never intended to make a profit, it gave him an idea.
“This is going to be day two. I already did Who Dat Cafe, and I did 60 pieces of plywood that was donated by Lowes and we basically selling those off that day.”
Wingerter says he sold out all 60 pieces, making a total of $12,000, and donated it to the struggling hospitality workers.
“We’re going to do another 60 pieces today and sell them, and then those profits are going to go to the artists in the city.”
I’m an artist and this is what I do to give back. My friend owns a restaurant and so he tries to feed people. It’s just different things like that, but ultimately this community IS the service workers. New Orleans IS it’s artists. New Orleans IS it’s musicians."
And that message is now turning boarded up businesses into inspiration.
“I have no doubt New Orleans will be back. None. It’s because of things like this and people supporting one another. I’m sure of it," said Doescher.
