2020 NFL DRAFT: Alabama S Shyheim Carter, Kentwood native, signs with NY Jets as undrafted rookie free agent

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Former Alabama safety Shyheim Carter, a native of Kentwood, La., has agreed to terms with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent.
The 5-foot-10, 194-pounder played in 50 career games for the Crimson Tide with 23 starts as “STAR” defender.
He finished with a total of 101 tackles (57 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 21 passes defended, and two forced fumbles. He recorded two pick-sixes in 2018.
RELATED STORIES:
Analysts said he causes aggressive disruption of the catch point downfield and has experience at split safety, free safety, and nickel. They added he has adequate eye balance working between the receiver and quarterback and is comfortable at single-high safety.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.