Nicondra: Sunny and low humidity to start the week

We started off nicely with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and switched gears to a bit of rain during the evening hours as another cold front pushed past the region. Those showers made very little impact overnight and as we pushed into the day on Sunday things cleared up quite nicely. By the afternoon cloudless skies took over with comfortable feel good air.
The sunny afternoon was comfortably warm even as temperatures rose as there was little in the way of moisture left behind the front. Highs pushed only into the upper 70s near 80 after tying a record on Saturday.
The pleasant weather sticks around Monday with similar temps and plenty of sun. Changes become noticeable Tuesday with an increase in moisture and temperatures ahead of our next system. We will see more clouds, but most of the day stays dry rain wise. Wednesday is our next best chance for rain. The next front moves in during the day and could trigger a few stronger storms.
Behind the front it should be nice once again with high pressure settling in for the region.