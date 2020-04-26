Tulane basketball player Teshaun Hightower arrested in connection to Georgia murder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane basketball player Teshaun Hightower was arrested on Saturday, April 26, in connection to a murder in Georgia.
Six subjects, including Hightower, were involved in the homicide that left one man dead, according to a Facebook post from Henry County Police Department.
The initial post shows the murder was reported to have occurred on April 8 in Stockbridge, Ga, which is just outside of Atlanta. The male victim was transported to the hospital on the day of the incident, where he later died, according to the following Facebook post:
Hightower was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife or attempt to commit certain felonies and battery. Five out of the six subjects have been arrested, including Teshaun’s brother, Jeffery Hightower. He was also booked on Saturday, April 25, according to Henry County Police Department’s website.
Tulane Athletics released the following statement today after dismissing Hightower from the basketball program:
“Upon learning of Teshaun’s arrest this afternoon, he was immediately dismissed from the Tulane basketball program.”
Hightower began his career at the University of Georgia before transferring to Tulane. In his lone season with the Green Wave, Hightower led the team with 15.9 points per game and scored in double digits in the final seven games of the 2019-20 campaign.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.