Vistors flock to open Biloxi beach in high numbers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With the Harrison County beaches the only ones open on the Coast at this time, beachgoers took to the beach in Biloxi near the Coliseum in big numbers on Saturday.
“We came for the weekend after quarantine. We decided to come and be free on the beach," one beachgoer said.
“(We love) the weather, the beautiful beach, and just getting out of the house," said another.
Despite social restrictions and warnings, Saturday was unusually busy.
“There were a lot of people out yesterday, but not this many. Of course, it’s Saturday, it’s the weekend. I think a lot of out-of-town people came, too.”
Those who came from out of state believed that spending time in the sand is a low-risk environment compared to other daily activities, as long as proper precautions are taken.
“We’re from Louisiana, so it was nice to come out here and not feel quarantined anymore. If you can go shopping at the grocery store and be down the aisle with six or seven people, you can be at the beach. You can spread out enough to be at the beach.”
Others believe that social distancing is easy to practice with the beaches being so large.
“People are distanced; they’re not breathing on each other and stuff like that. I don’t think it’s at all dangerous.”
When people are following the rules, beachgoers said a day trip to the beach is good for the soul in such a hard and stressful time.
“We just get up and see if we want to go to the beach. Just another day in paradise.”
