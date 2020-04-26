Who is the new Panthers DT Derrick Brown?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At 6 foot 5 and 325 pound, Derrick Brown is going to make an immediate impact on the D-Line of the Carolina Panthers.
Derrick could have come out last off season and he would have been a 1st round draft pick. Instead, he went back to Auburn to complete his degree in marketing. He wanted to set an example for his 1 year old son Kai. But he also didn’t want to let his Auburn team mates down especially in the final game of the season in the Outback Bowl.
“My team mates elected me a captain,” said Derrick Brown. “I was going to finish my season. They put me in a position to lead them.”
And it was his play in the Outback Bowl that really sold Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.
“He plays every snap and there is a goal line stand where he is playing as hard as he can,” said coach. “That’s what we need right now in this time, guys dedicated to getting things done.”
“He came back, played in the bowl game, he didn’t have to play in the bowl game,” said Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. “He is a finisher.”
When you know what’s in a man’s heart, it’s an indication of how he will play. Derrick often had his best games against the best teams in the SEC which is the premiere league in college football. So while some fans are upset with this pick, turn on the tape and see what Derrick did against the best of the best.
“He imposed his will on pretty much every opponent that we played this year,” said Auburn defensive line coach Randy Gardner. “It is hard to find big men that played with the relentlessness that Derrick did as far as perusing the ball, the extra effort, pushing the pocket, diving over guys to make plays.”
“I’m going to do whatever is asked of me,” said Brown. “Everyone wants to say I’m a run stuffer but I do it all. I think I’m an all 3 down player. I’m not here to try and make everyone like me, I’m here to do what I do.”
