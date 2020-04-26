Zack: Sunday sun with lower humidity

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This weekend’s weather has been one extreme to the other as Saturday went from not a cloud in the sky to rain and now on this Sunday, we will do the opposite as we go from morning clouds to afternoon sun.
Any light rain and clouds will quickly get pushed out of the area through the morning hours leading us into a cloudless, sunny afternoon. As the clouds leave so will any hint of humidity which will make for a wonderful feel to the air by late afternoon. Highs today will be a bit cooler as we only rise into the upper 70s.
We will keep this nice, pleasant weather around into Monday before things start to change going into Tuesday. The humidity will make a quick return come Tuesday afternoon and that will open the door to our next rain chance arriving on Wednesday. This next front expected on Wednesday looks to bring a pretty good chance at some storms so it’s something we will be watching as we go through the work week.
Behind the midweek front we revert back to the cool, dry air and sunny skies heading into next weekend.
