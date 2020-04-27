Amkor Technology: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $63.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.
The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.
For the current quarter ending in July, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion.
Amkor Technology shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.19, a climb of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.
