Avnet: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Avnet Inc. (AVT) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $128.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.
The distributor of electronic components posted revenue of $4.31 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.
Avnet shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.52, a fall of 36% in the last 12 months.
