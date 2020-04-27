Bruce: Another Nice Day-Dry Through Tuesday-Rain Returns Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another nice couple of days before rain chances return Wednesday. Pleasant conditions will stick around today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. As onshore flow redevelops, we’ll get warmer and more humid on Tuesday of our next storm system. We may see a few more clouds, but Tuesday will still be dry. Wednesday is our next best chance for rain as a front arrives . The next front moves in during the day sparking scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.