Jefferson Parish Schools announces 4th quarter grading policy

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish Schools has announced how it will handle student grades, grade promotion, and graduation decisions with school buildings closed through the end of the academic year.
“We are being intentionally student-friendly with these policy shifts. The last thing I want to do is punish a child for a situation completely out of their control,” said Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “The remainder of our school year will be an opportunity for students to improve their grades for the year while continuing to learn new content.”
As of Monday, April 27, students can complete at-home learning assignments for a grade. These additional assignments are meant to benefit students and can only improve final grades.
“While these assignments are not mandatory nor required, we encourage families to participate in every learning opportunity available to maintain a continuity of learning until our last day of school on May 21,” said Dr. Brumley.
Families with questions about their child’s options should email their teacher. Teacher email addresses can be found on each school website. School websites are linked at jpschools.org/schools.
The district has also opened a hotline for families who need academic support. The hotline number is 504-349-8999. The call center will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The full grading and promotion adjustments can be viewed at jpschools.org/grades.
Elementary and Middle School Students
Students with internet access should continue accessing and utilizing online resources at jpschools.org/learnathome. Students without internet access should complete a third round at-home learning packet to receive a 4th quarter grade. Packets will be available April 28 and 30 at all Grab & Go sites.
High School Students
High school students will be given the opportunity to complete online at-home learning activities to improve their grades. Students who were failing a course or enrolled in a ½ credit course will need to complete and pass online activities to earn Carnegie credits.
If a student does not complete 4th quarter at-home learning assignments, their final grades will be averages of the previous quarters. High school seniors may elect to receive either a course letter grade or a course pass/fail grade for high school credits.
If families want to elect the Pass/Fail option, please reach out to your school counselor by completing the short Google Form at jpschools.org/grades.
Third Round of Printed Learning Packets
The third round of packets will last students through the end of the 2019-20 school year. All Grab & Go sites will have printed learning packets for grades PK-12 on Tuesday, April 28.
Packets will be distributed until they run out. As packet numbers decrease at sites, the district may consolidate the remaining packets to be distributed only at specific sites on Thursday, April 30. Check jpschools.org for the latest updates. Meals are served at the Grab & Go sites on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule. Meals will not be served on April 28 or 30.
The Grab & Go locations are:
● Bissonet Plaza Elementary: 6818 Kawanee Drive in Metairie
● Emmett Gilbert School: 435 S. Jamie Blvd. in Westwego
● Fisher Middle-High: 2529 Jean Lafitte Blvd. in Lafitte
● Gretna Middle: 910 Gretna Blvd. in Gretna
● Hazel Park Elementary: 8809 Jefferson Hwy. in River Ridge
● Marie Riviere Elementary: 1564 Lake Ave. in Metairie
● Marrero Middle: 4100 7th Street in Marrero
● Meisler Middle: 3700 Cleary Ave. in Metairie
● Riverdale High: 240 Riverdale Drive in Jefferson
● Terrytown Elementary: 550 E. Forest Lawn Drive in Terrytown
● Truman School: 5417 Ehret Road in Marrero
● Woods Elementary: 1037 31st Street in Kenner
● Worley Middle: 801 Spartans Drive in Westwego
The Grab & Go service will include pick-up lines outside the school for families to drive through or walk up. In order to avoid creating a large crowd, it is important that families immediately leave campus after receiving their packet and/or meal. JP Schools provided the first round of printed learning packets to families at the Grab & Go sites March 18-20.
The second round of paper-based packets were distributed March 30, April 1, and April 3.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.