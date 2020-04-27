Juan’s World: What’s in a Grade?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World. Can someone tell me when Draft Grades became a thing and why?
Everybody does it. Fox Sports, ESPN, SB Nation, the list goes on and on of websites handing out ‘grades.’ Thus, summing up a teams draft class with a single letter.
Even my colleague here at Fox 8, Sean Fazende, hands out draft grades and he gave the Saints a B+.
But, it’s not just an NFL thing. We also see it in college recruiting. A through F is what your school gets depending on how good, or bad, your incoming class is. The players get ranked by the number of ‘stars’ they have next to their name.
What all of these grading systems have in common is that It’s someone’s opinion. And you know what the 80′s rap group Salt n Pepa used to say about opinions, that ‘everybody’s got one.’
That’s the way the grading game is. Everybody’s got an opinion and some are paid more handsomely than others for it.
But, at the end of the day, do those grades really matter? I mean, does Sean Payton or any other NFL head coach look at how his team was graded and think, ‘what could I have done differently’ if they were given anything less than an ‘A.’
And if he were to get an 'A', does he shout from the rooftops, ‘Nailed it’ and then give out hi-fives? Probably not.
Bottom line. What happens in April will have absolutely no affect on what happens in September. The grades given out today by this website and that website, this draft guru and that draft guru, will be an after thought when the season is underway. And this time next year, I’ll see even more grades and wonder the same thing then as I do now. Why does it matter.
Maybe I’m just reading too much into it. After-all, I’m also the guy that got burned out on fantasy football a long time ago. Maybe, it’s because I never won. But, I also don’t have that ‘itch’ to lead a ‘fantasy’ team...or that itch to grade a teams draft or recruiting class.
I’ll save my ‘letters’ and ‘stars’ for restaurants, if and when, this pandemic allows us to eat in one again.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.