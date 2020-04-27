Lafourche, Terrebonne Parishes update COVID-19 testing

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) -Leaders from Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Assumption Parishes spoke at a news conference Monday to update residents and on a COVID-19 self-test site set to open in the area.
Candidates for testing must be over 18 years old and have a Louisiana ID. People will be assessed once they arrive at the site. Those meeting the minimum requirements for testing will proceed to the testing area and will be swabbed by a medic. Once the testing is complete, the vehicle will be directed off the site.
Any person not meeting the minimum requirements for testing will be directed off site bypassing the testing area.
The site is open to first responders and seniors 65 and older April 27.
Location:
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Range
3451 LA 182
Raceland, LA 70394
Start Date:
Tuesday, April 27 to all Louisiana Residents
Time:
8 a.m. – Noon
