Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ZULU FUNERAL
In New Orleans, friends respond as virus claims a Zulu king
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If Larry Arthur Hammond had died in a normal time, he would have had a funeral befitting a Zulu king. The New Orleans man, who died of COVID-19 in March at the age of 70, was Mardi Gras royalty, and would have had more than a thousand people marching behind his casket in second-line parades. That's impossible now as the coronavirus pandemic forces social distancing. But just as New Orleans jazz is all about improvisation, his friends improvised. They organized a parade of cars and trucks by the family home. His widow Lillian Hammond says it helped make up for having a small funeral.
DUCK DYNASTY-HOUSE SHOOTING
Man charged in drive-by shooting at 'Duck Dynasty' estate
WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — Deputies in Louisiana have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting at the estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after two homes at Robertson's estate was struck by gunfire Friday afternoon. No one was injured. Robertson told The News-Star the family was “shook up” after a bullet went through the bedroom window of a home his son shares with his wife and infant child. It was not immediately clear if King had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. “Duck Dynasty” ran on A&E from 2012 to 2017.
AP-US-LOUISIANA-POLICE-SHOOTING
Police: 1 officer dies, 2nd wounded in Louisiana shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say a shooting in the Louisiana capital of Baton Rouge has left a police officer dead and a second officer wounded and fighting for his life. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told media outlets the two were shot Sunday while investigating reports of gunfire. The chief said a suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff at a house in which shots were fired at a SWAT team and SWAT members returned fire. No one was reported hurt during the standoff. Paul identified the suspect as 36-year-old Ronnie Kato. The chief didn’t immediately say what charges Kato might face.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRTUAL-PROMS
Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms
NEW YORK (AP) — High schoolers undefeated by the coronavirus lockdowns are heading online for isolation proms. They're dressing up in party gear already purchased, or sticking to street clothes on Zoom as they dance in their bedrooms. Their schools and familiar brands are helping out by hosting, including Teen Vogue. And celebrities are lending a hand, too. John Krasinski hosted a prom live on YouTube. Allison Williams guest DJed for a prom hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition in Louisiana. The idea is to salvage at least one slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Pastor defies house arrest, again holds service during virus
CENTRAL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana pastor has again held church services, this time defying house arrest orders. Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church faces an assault charge related to his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 100 people were in the church Sunday in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. Spell told them that, "God gave you an immune system to kill that virus.” Louisiana has confirmed more than 26,700 cases of the coronavirus, and at least 1,670 deaths from it.
AP-US-ODD-SOCIAL-MEDIA-SQUIRREL
1-eyed squirrel with Instagram account is returned to nature
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A one-eyed squirrel that gained a social media following is being returned to nature. The Acadiana Advocate reports that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries has taken Willamina the squirrel from Emily Istre. The Lafayette resident created an Instagram account for the squirrel known as One Eyed Willa, and it had more than 1,600 followers. Istre started caring for the squirrel in mid-March. She says she tried to reach the wildlife department but didn't get a response. The agency says it has remained open during coronavirus restrictions. It's illegal to try to rehabilitate wildlife without a permit.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
As deaths mount, officials test all veterans at nursing home
RESERVE, La. (AP) — Data shows a nursing home for veterans in Louisiana has one of the state’s deadliest coronavirus clusters. In the last month alone, there have been 43 deaths at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve, though just over half were attributed to the virus. That's according to Brandee Patrick, a spokeswoman for the facility’s operator, the state Department of Veterans Affair. The New Orleans Advocate reports the home held around 150 veterans when the outbreak began and now has just 96 residents left. Patrick says five of them are hospitalized. Of the rest, she says 47 have tested negative for the coronavirus, 34 have tested positive and six had inconclusive results.
STINGING CATERPILLAR SEASON
Stinging buck moth caterpillars active in some states
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — It's stinging caterpillar season in Mississippi and Louisiana — spiny buck moth caterpillars are out and about. The Mississippi State University Extension Service put out a statement Tuesday about buck moth caterpillars, which the LSU AgCenter says can be found from east Texas to Florida and up the East Coast to Maine. They're fearsome-looking critters, armed with rows of branched spines that are attached to venom glands. Even a glancing touch from a falling caterpillar brings instant pain and swelling. Mississippi extension service entomologist Blake Layton says the best defense is to know about the caterpillars and avoid close contact.