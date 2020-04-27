Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi prepares to ease some coronavirus restrictions
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi shopkeepers are preparing to reopen as Gov. Tate Reeves begins easing restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. His stay-at-home order expires Monday morning, after more than three weeks. A new order requires medically vulnerable people to remain home but allows more movement by others. People are still banned from gathering in groups of 10 or more. Stores are supposed to allow no more than 50% of their capacity of customers. Gyms, barber shops, hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors remain closed. The Health Department says Mississippi has more than 5,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 227 deaths.
GREENWOOD SCHOOLS-BORROWING
Delay school bond vote, official tells Mississippi district
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A state lawmaker says a Mississippi school district should wait to borrow money. State Sen. David Jordan is a retired teacher and also serves on the Greenwood City Council. He says voters might be reluctant to support a bond issue during the coronavirus pandemic. The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District is considering a bond issue, but no election has been set. At least 60% of local voters must approve before a school district can borrow money through a bond issue. Jordan said reaching that margin can be difficult even without the financial uncertainty of the pandemic.
RESTAURANT OWNER ARRESTED
Co-owner of prominent Jackson restaurant charged with murder
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The co-owner of a prominent restaurant in Mississippi’s capital has been arrested and charged with murder, police said. Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown told television station WJTV that Greta Brown-Bully is accused of shooting Larry Lee Friday night. Brown said Lee was shot several times and died at the scene on Medgar Evers Boulevard. According to the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Brown-Bully was released on $100,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday whether she had a lawyer who could comment on the charge.
OLE MISS-COACH
Ole Miss hires new softball coach
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ole Miss has a new person in charge of its softball program. The university on Friday named as its next softball coach Jamie Trachsel, who led the Minnesota Golden Gophers to a 102-40-1 record and a trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2019. The Clarion Ledger reports Trachsel replaces Ruben Felix, who served as interim coach in 2020 after Mike Smith was dismissed following a “non-financial external audit” of the program.
ANIMAL SHELTER DIRECTOR
Drop-offs increase at animal shelter during virus pandemic
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The new director of a Mississippi animal shelter says people have been dropping off dogs during the coronavirus pandemic. She says in some cases, it's because they can’t afford to feed the pets. Hanna Willis is a former law enforcement officer who was hired in March at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society after the former director moved away. Willis says the shelter has been at maximum capacity. It closed for a while because of the pandemic. Once it opened for curbside adoptions, the shelter quickly found homes for three dogs.
STINGING CATERPILLAR SEASON
Stinging buck moth caterpillars active in some states
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — It's stinging caterpillar season in Mississippi and Louisiana — spiny buck moth caterpillars are out and about. The Mississippi State University Extension Service put out a statement Tuesday about buck moth caterpillars, which the LSU AgCenter says can be found from east Texas to Florida and up the East Coast to Maine. They're fearsome-looking critters, armed with rows of branched spines that are attached to venom glands. Even a glancing touch from a falling caterpillar brings instant pain and swelling. Mississippi extension service entomologist Blake Layton says the best defense is to know about the caterpillars and avoid close contact.