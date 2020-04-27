One dead, one injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Algiers that left one man dead and another man injured Monday afternoon.
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cobblestone Lane just after 5:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital by private conveyance. His condition is currently unknown.
Police have not identified the deceased victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity along with an official cause of death after the completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
