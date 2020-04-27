Overtime Podcast #149 - Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston & LSU’s Historic Draft

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints followed up the draft with a contract extension for Taysom Hill and are reportedly nearing a deal for Jameis Winston. Meanwhile, LSU put together a historic class of draftees. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende react to the busy weekend in Louisiana football.
Chris Hagan on the signs sent by Taysom Hill’s contract extension:
“It’s the Saints putting their money where their mouth is and saying, at least for the next year, we value Taysom Hill enough to keep him around and give him a shot, I would say, after Drew Brees leaves. Speaking of which, this says this is Drew Brees’ last year, right? Because otherwise, the next year, you’re tying up $41 million at your quarterback position.”
Sean Fazende on LSU’s historic draft class:
“It really says something about the year you had. First player taken, first running back taken, even a long snapper taken, you’ve got wide receivers that barely played and you have a hard time labeling his position getting drafted, it really speaks to the respect LSU gets around the NFL, even before the National Championship. There’s going to be a lot of purple and gold in the NFL next year.”
