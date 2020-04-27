Self-test site opens for bayou parish residents

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - Bayou parish leaders announced the opening of a self-test site at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Shooting Range Monday morning.
"I don't think we expected this big of a crowd this early on, but we knew going in that there were a lot of testing needs between Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption. So we figured we'd hit that 125 mark pretty quickly," Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said.
The opening day served those 65 and older, as well as first responders.
"Of the many challenges and frustrations that this pandemic has presented, one of the most significant has been access to testing, reliable testing and timely testing in particular for first responders and medical staff," Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said.
Webre said three of his employees tested positive, but have returned to work.
"From our perspective in law enforcement, it's been very frustrating because we have had as many as 14 or 15 people out on quarantine simply because there was no way to validate whether in fact they had tested positive or not," Webre said.
Chaisson said the average test time per car is three and a half minutes.
"A huge thank you to the National Guard and their soldiers who are out here and have set this thing up. They did the bulk of the heavy lifting for us getting this thing set up, and after doing it in New Orleans and Jefferson and St. Charles, and a few other places, they really have this down to an exact science," Chaisson said
As nursing homes have become hotspots for the virus, Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove said there's one they're keeping an eye on.
"We've had one nursing home that's had some, and we've supplied all the nursing homes with N95 masks, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes," Dove said.
Meanwhile, bayou parish leaders urge people to keep practicing social distancing.
“From the bottom of my heart, I ask the public, gloves, mask, hand sanitizer and distance, and we can beat this virus,” Dove said.
