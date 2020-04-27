Stay-at-home order extended through May 15, with three changes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15.
Edwards said he met with epidemiologists and experts over the weekend as he made the decision.
Edwards said that Monday’s announcement was not what he had hoped for, but “the fact is that we don’t meet the criteria.”
He said that there are currently around 10,000 people in Louisiana with COVID-19 right now and “all 10,000 of those became ill while we were under the stay-at-home order.”
Click HERE to view the Governor’s presentation on regional data trends.
There will be three changes to the stay-at-home order that will go into effect on May 1:
· Outdoor sections of restaurants will be allowed to reopen. However, there will be no table service.
· While malls will remain closed, stores at those malls will be allowed to offer curbside retail.
· All workers who interact with the public must wear masks.
Edwards did say that the state had been successful in keeping the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.
“The actions by people across the state have literally saved lives - many, many lives,” Edwards said.
Edwards said he hopes Louisiana will meet the White House criteria and move to Phase 1 of re-opening on May 15, if symptoms, new case counts, and hospitalizations decrease and the state continues to surge testing and contact tracing capacity.
The governor said he will make his next announcement whether Louisiana will move to Phase One on or by May 11.
