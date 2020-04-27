Strong storms likely Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A fast moving cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area on Wednesday. The stormiest part of the day appears to be in the morning to midday hours. Drier air sweeps in by the afternoon with even some sunshine returning. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. It does not look like a widespread severe weather event at this time. Stay with FOX 8 for any changes to the forecast.
Good feeling air returns for late in the week. Highs will be around 80 with lows in the 50s and 60s. A few upper 40s are possible north and west of the lake.
By next weekend it really heats up with some spots approaching 90 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.