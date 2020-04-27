Strong storms likely Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A fast moving cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area on Wednesday. The stormiest part of the day appears to be in the morning to midday hours. Drier air sweeps in by the afternoon with even some sunshine returning. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. It does not look like a widespread severe weather event at this time. Stay with FOX 8 for any changes to the forecast.