Suspect accused of killing BRPD officer, critically wounding another previously threatened to kill officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of shooting two Baton Rouge police officers Sunday threatened to “Gavin Long” the police if his girlfriend called the police on him in 2017, his arrest warrant alleges.
Gavin Long is the person who ambushed police officers in Baton Rouge in 2016.
Ronnie Kato surrendered after a four-hour standoff with police officers Sunday, April 26.
According to a statement by Kato’s fiancée, Kato, 36, went to her house on Pamela Street Sunday morning.
The two began fighting outside and when she tried to walk inside, Kato hit her in the head with a pistol, the arrest reports says.
According to the report, the woman’s mother tried to intervene. That is when Kato reportedly went outside, grabbed a rifle, and started shooting at the house.
The report indicates Kato then went inside the house where his fiancée was hiding in the bathroom, began shooting again while yelling “Where she at?”
Police believe Kato shot and killed Curtis Richardson, 58, during this time.
Later that afternoon, according to Kato’s arrest report, two officers were conducting a “knock and talk” at Kato’s residence.
The report states as officers approached the house, Kato opened fire from the back yard, hitting both officers.
One of the officers would later die from his injuries, the other officer is still fighting for his life at Our Lady of the Lake hospital.
Kato reportedly ran back inside the house where he was holed up for several hours. He later surrendered without further incident.
Evidence collected from the scene indicates that Kato stood over one of the officers and shot him multiple times according to BRPD.
Kato is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery, and five counts of home invasion.
